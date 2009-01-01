|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
~For Sale~ Rickter Ninja Jet Maniac 718
Compress_X480_coverPic.jpgCompress_X480_Ski_With_Water.jpgCompress_X480_engine.jpgCompress_X480_skiBottom.jpg
This Rickter Ninja Jet Maniac 718 has a new hull that was finished in June of 2019. The ski was professionally built and tuned by tricky1. This is a fun Jet ski, but didn’t see enough water time. Low hours, and less than 5 tanks of fuel used in a year. My loss is your gain $11,200
BUILD SPECS:
* Glass Rickter ninja hull from thrust
* Rickter adjustable hood latch
* Jet Maniac ported 718
* DASA 48 carbs
* New stock electronics from Jet Maniac
* MSD Enhancer
* B Pipe modified to fit hull
* 155 pump, large hub Seadoo with Skat Mag prop
* Thrust trim system
* 1 gal cart tank
* Aura light weight handle pole
* OVP steering by Blowsion
Last edited by speedracr; Today at 11:37 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Edwininhap
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules