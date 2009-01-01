 ~For Sale~ Rickter Ninja Jet Maniac 718
    ~For Sale~ Rickter Ninja Jet Maniac 718

    Compress_X480_coverPic.jpgCompress_X480_Ski_With_Water.jpgCompress_X480_engine.jpgCompress_X480_skiBottom.jpg
    This Rickter Ninja Jet Maniac 718 has a new hull that was finished in June of 2019. The ski was professionally built and tuned by tricky1. This is a fun Jet ski, but didn’t see enough water time. Low hours, and less than 5 tanks of fuel used in a year. My loss is your gain $11,200
    BUILD SPECS:
    * Glass Rickter ninja hull from thrust
    * Rickter adjustable hood latch
    * Jet Maniac ported 718
    * DASA 48 carbs
    * New stock electronics from Jet Maniac
    * MSD Enhancer
    * B Pipe modified to fit hull
    * 155 pump, large hub Seadoo with Skat Mag prop
    * Thrust trim system
    * 1 gal cart tank
    * Aura light weight handle pole
    * OVP steering by Blowsion
