Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ~For Sale~ Rickter Ninja Jet Maniac 718 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location indiana Age 44 Posts 15 ~For Sale~ Rickter Ninja Jet Maniac 718 Compress_X480_coverPic.jpgCompress_X480_Ski_With_Water.jpgCompress_X480_engine.jpgCompress_X480_skiBottom.jpg

This Rickter Ninja Jet Maniac 718 has a new hull that was finished in June of 2019. The ski was professionally built and tuned by tricky1. This is a fun Jet ski, but didn’t see enough water time. Low hours, and less than 5 tanks of fuel used in a year. My loss is your gain $11,200

BUILD SPECS:

* Glass Rickter ninja hull from thrust

* Rickter adjustable hood latch

* Jet Maniac ported 718

* DASA 48 carbs

* New stock electronics from Jet Maniac

* MSD Enhancer

* B Pipe modified to fit hull

* 155 pump, large hub Seadoo with Skat Mag prop

* Thrust trim system

* 1 gal cart tank

* Aura light weight handle pole

* OVP steering by Blowsion Last edited by speedracr; Today at 11:37 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Edwininhap Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules