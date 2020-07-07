 Yamaha 760 64x engine with electronics
  Today, 01:14 AM
    yama370
    yama370 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    az
    Posts
    213

    Yamaha 760 64x engine with electronics

    Complete engine with electronics, dual carbs, manifold, reeds, flywheel, starter and brand new custom made pistons. Crank is in great shape with no issues..all fresh water asking 950 plus shipping and paypal fee20200709_155410.jpg20200707_221837.jpg20200707_221913.jpg20200707_221923.jpg20200709_155415_HDR.jpg20200709_155319.jpg20200709_155407.jpg20200709_155324.jpg20200709_155342.jpg20200709_155358_HDR.jpg
  Today, 01:15 AM
    yama370
    yama370 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    az
    Posts
    213

    Re: Yamaha 760 64x engine with electronics

    All hardware, motor mounts and bed plate also included..
    More pictures of the cylinder and head soon to be posted.
