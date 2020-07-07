|
|
-
Yamaha 760 64x engine with electronics
Complete engine with electronics, dual carbs, manifold, reeds, flywheel, starter and brand new custom made pistons. Crank is in great shape with no issues..all fresh water asking 950 plus shipping and paypal fee20200709_155410.jpg20200707_221837.jpg20200707_221913.jpg20200707_221923.jpg20200709_155415_HDR.jpg20200709_155319.jpg20200709_155407.jpg20200709_155324.jpg20200709_155342.jpg20200709_155358_HDR.jpg
-
Re: Yamaha 760 64x engine with electronics
All hardware, motor mounts and bed plate also included..
More pictures of the cylinder and head soon to be posted.
Last edited by yama370; Today at 01:18 AM.
Reason: Forgot to add something about post
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules