Ive recently rebuilt my 1995 701 (62T) from the bottom up and re-installed into the hull. Now I am a bit confused on the proper connections points for the fuel system and the cooling system hoses. Stupid me I didnt label anything...
Im just learning about how these engines work, so please bare with me on these questions!!lol
Engine is a stock 62T
For fuel, I have dual Mikuni carbs. On the carb closest to the rear of the ski, the carb has 3 connections. I assume these connections are FUEL IN, FUEL RETURN, PULSE LINE. The question i have is which hose goes to which connection on the carb. Ive attached a picture of current state.
I hooked them up today the way I THINK they should be, tried to start the engine. It tries to turn over but no fuel is getting to the carbs. All the fuel lines are new so I assume this is an issue as well because the lines have never been primed. I thought the fuel would get sucked into the carbs fairly quickly but no fuel was in any of the hoses. Is their a good way to prime new fuel lines??
For Cooling hoses, this is where Im lost. The Wave Raider I have has two Pissers (one on the back and one on the left side of the ski close to the front ) Do both of these need to get connected?
Im also confused as to where the cooling hoses connect to the engine/exaust. From what I can see, there is a cooling outlet on the top of the cylinder head, a cooling outlet near the bottom of the exaust tube. There is also a 3 way connector that is labeled (HEAD, P, Exaust)
Ive looked online for a good diagram and cant find anything that shows the proper connections.
Hopefully someone out there has gone through this situation before.
Id like to geT THE RAIDER out on the water before the snow hits in a few months up here in Canada!!
Thanks in advance!
!0B031B9E-DE62-4B80-AF98-F3AFCD04C729.jpeg