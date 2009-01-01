Wave raider 701 fuel and cooling assistance

Ive recently rebuilt my 1995 701 (62T) from the bottom up and re-installed into the hull. Now I am a bit confused on the proper connections points for the fuel system and the cooling system hoses. Stupid me I didnt label anything...

Im just learning about how these engines work, so please bare with me on these questions!!lol

Engine is a stock 62T

For fuel, I have dual Mikuni carbs. On the carb closest to the rear of the ski, the carb has 3 connections. I assume these connections are FUEL IN, FUEL RETURN, PULSE LINE. The question i have is which hose goes to which connection on the carb. Ive attached a picture of current state.

I hooked them up today the way I THINK they should be, tried to start the engine. It tries to turn over but no fuel is getting to the carbs. All the fuel lines are new so I assume this is an issue as well because the lines have never been primed. I thought the fuel would get sucked into the carbs fairly quickly but no fuel was in any of the hoses. Is their a good way to prime new fuel lines??

For Cooling hoses, this is where Im lost. The Wave Raider I have has two Pissers (one on the back and one on the left side of the ski close to the front ) Do both of these need to get connected?

Im also confused as to where the cooling hoses connect to the engine/exaust. From what I can see, there is a cooling outlet on the top of the cylinder head, a cooling outlet near the bottom of the exaust tube. There is also a 3 way connector that is labeled (HEAD, P, Exaust)

Ive looked online for a good diagram and cant find anything that shows the proper connections.

Hopefully someone out there has gone through this situation before.

Id like to geT THE RAIDER out on the water before the snow hits in a few months up here in Canada!!

Thanks in advance!
!0B031B9E-DE62-4B80-AF98-F3AFCD04C729.jpeg