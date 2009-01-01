Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wave Raider 701 Cooling and Fuel Assistance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Manitoba Age 40 Posts 5 Wave Raider 701 Cooling and Fuel Assistance Wave raider 701 fuel and cooling assistance







Im just learning about how these engines work, so please bare with me on these questions!!lol



Engine is a stock 62T



For fuel, I have dual Mikuni carbs. On the carb closest to the rear of the ski, the carb has 3 connections. I assume these connections are FUEL IN, FUEL RETURN, PULSE LINE. The question i have is which hose goes to which connection on the carb. Ive attached a picture of current state.



I hooked them up today the way I THINK they should be, tried to start the engine. It tries to turn over but no fuel is getting to the carbs. All the fuel lines are new so I assume this is an issue as well because the lines have never been primed. I thought the fuel would get sucked into the carbs fairly quickly but no fuel was in any of the hoses. Is their a good way to prime new fuel lines??



For Cooling hoses, this is where Im lost. The Wave Raider I have has two Pissers (one on the back and one on the left side of the ski close to the front ) Do both of these need to get connected?



Im also confused as to where the cooling hoses connect to the engine/exaust. From what I can see, there is a cooling outlet on the top of the cylinder head, a cooling outlet near the bottom of the exaust tube. There is also a 3 way connector that is labeled (HEAD, P, Exaust)



Ive looked online for a good diagram and cant find anything that shows the proper connections.



Hopefully someone out there has gone through this situation before.



Id like to geT THE RAIDER out on the water before the snow hits in a few months up here in Canada!!



Thanks in advance!

!0B031B9E-DE62-4B80-AF98-F3AFCD04C729.jpeg Ive recently rebuilt my 1995 701 (62T) from the bottom up and re-installed into the hull. Now I am a bit confused on the proper connections points for the fuel system and the cooling system hoses. Stupid me I didnt label anything...Im just learning about how these engines work, so please bare with me on these questions!!lolEngine is a stock 62TFor fuel, I have dual Mikuni carbs. On the carb closest to the rear of the ski, the carb has 3 connections. I assume these connections are FUEL IN, FUEL RETURN, PULSE LINE. The question i have is which hose goes to which connection on the carb. Ive attached a picture of current state.I hooked them up today the way I THINK they should be, tried to start the engine. It tries to turn over but no fuel is getting to the carbs. All the fuel lines are new so I assume this is an issue as well because the lines have never been primed. I thought the fuel would get sucked into the carbs fairly quickly but no fuel was in any of the hoses. Is their a good way to prime new fuel lines??For Cooling hoses, this is where Im lost. The Wave Raider I have has two Pissers (one on the back and one on the left side of the ski close to the front ) Do both of these need to get connected?Im also confused as to where the cooling hoses connect to the engine/exaust. From what I can see, there is a cooling outlet on the top of the cylinder head, a cooling outlet near the bottom of the exaust tube. There is also a 3 way connector that is labeled (HEAD, P, Exaust)Ive looked online for a good diagram and cant find anything that shows the proper connections.Hopefully someone out there has gone through this situation before.Id like to geT THE RAIDER out on the water before the snow hits in a few months up here in Canada!!Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules