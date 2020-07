Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Wetbike fuel pump.. is this right? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Florida Age 38 Posts 3 Wetbike fuel pump.. is this right? Messing with a wet bike. Is this piped right? The hose I’m holding in my hand is the one going to the fuel tank. Based on the arrows I would think it needs to go to bottom right. Previous owner said it hasn’t been touched. But it looks like the face plate could be clocked wrong too.



I keep getting a "back fire" pulse through the feed line when the motor kicks over.

