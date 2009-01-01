|
Advice for js550 with a 440 top end
I recently acquired an 1986 js550 ski with a 440 jug and head. I don’t know why the previous owner did this but here I am with it. The only other modifications I can see are that it has an aftermarket mariner exhaust, ride plate and intake grate. I believe the rest is all Stock 550. My question is, is it worth getting a 550 jug and head to make this back into a true 550? Any disadvantages running a 440 into the 550 pump? Is it worth modding the 440 top end further. Or just leave it I won’t notice a difference?
Re: Advice for js550 with a 440 top end
440 engine with 550 pump unfortunately is a horrible combination. I’d recommend moving back up to a 550cc.
