 Advice for js550 with a 440 top end
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:04 PM #1
    Poolcleaner
    Poolcleaner is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Location
    Columbus, OH
    Posts
    1

    Advice for js550 with a 440 top end

    I recently acquired an 1986 js550 ski with a 440 jug and head. I don’t know why the previous owner did this but here I am with it. The only other modifications I can see are that it has an aftermarket mariner exhaust, ride plate and intake grate. I believe the rest is all Stock 550. My question is, is it worth getting a 550 jug and head to make this back into a true 550? Any disadvantages running a 440 into the 550 pump? Is it worth modding the 440 top end further. Or just leave it I won’t notice a difference?
    Last edited by Poolcleaner; Today at 08:05 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:54 PM #2
    candysucker
    candysucker is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Portland
    Posts
    277

    Re: Advice for js550 with a 440 top end

    440 engine with 550 pump unfortunately is a horrible combination. I’d recommend moving back up to a 550cc.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 