2001 Sea Doo RX Cavitation
Hey whats up guys I need some help.
I had the pump rebuilt on my 2001 Sea-Doo RX along with a new wear ring & new carbon seal. Ski ran great at first but when riding with my son It would cavitate. I rode the ski without the seat at different speeds and didnt see any water intruding from the carbon ring/seal. Any ideas?
The wear ring is brand new but looks like the clearance maybe off. What are the tolerances? Has anyone ever had a problem with a new OEM wear ring before?
When I did the wear ring on my XP you were unable to turn the prop without it rubbing.
Anyone what to buy a Sea Doo RX?
Thanks for the help!
Terry
Re: 2001 Sea Doo RX Cavitation
Do you have the rubber sealing ring on ??
Re: 2001 Sea Doo RX Cavitation
Dan what’s going on?
I do have the rubber seal and it looks good.
The brand new wearing is at .040 does that sound right to you?
