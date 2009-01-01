Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2001 Sea Doo RX Cavitation #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Tampa FL Age 42 Posts 214 2001 Sea Doo RX Cavitation Hey whats up guys I need some help.



I had the pump rebuilt on my 2001 Sea-Doo RX along with a new wear ring & new carbon seal. Ski ran great at first but when riding with my son It would cavitate. I rode the ski without the seat at different speeds and didnt see any water intruding from the carbon ring/seal. Any ideas?



The wear ring is brand new but looks like the clearance maybe off. What are the tolerances? Has anyone ever had a problem with a new OEM wear ring before?



When I did the wear ring on my XP you were unable to turn the prop without it rubbing.

Anyone what to buy a Sea Doo RX?



Thanks for the help!

Terry #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,003 Re: 2001 Sea Doo RX Cavitation Do you have the rubber sealing ring on ?? #3 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Tampa FL Age 42 Posts 214 Re: 2001 Sea Doo RX Cavitation Dan what’s going on?

I do have the rubber seal and it looks good.



