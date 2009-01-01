 2001 Sea Doo RX Cavitation
  Today, 07:38 PM #1
    terryupnu
    terryupnu is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Tampa FL
    Age
    42
    Posts
    214

    2001 Sea Doo RX Cavitation

    Hey whats up guys I need some help.

    I had the pump rebuilt on my 2001 Sea-Doo RX along with a new wear ring & new carbon seal. Ski ran great at first but when riding with my son It would cavitate. I rode the ski without the seat at different speeds and didnt see any water intruding from the carbon ring/seal. Any ideas?

    The wear ring is brand new but looks like the clearance maybe off. What are the tolerances? Has anyone ever had a problem with a new OEM wear ring before?

    When I did the wear ring on my XP you were unable to turn the prop without it rubbing.
    Anyone what to buy a Sea Doo RX?

    Thanks for the help!
    Terry
  Today, 09:02 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    26,003

    Re: 2001 Sea Doo RX Cavitation

    Do you have the rubber sealing ring on ??
  Today, 09:07 PM #3
    terryupnu
    terryupnu is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Tampa FL
    Age
    42
    Posts
    214

    Re: 2001 Sea Doo RX Cavitation

    Dan what’s going on?
    I do have the rubber seal and it looks good.

    The brand new wearing is at .040 does that sound right to you?
