Potentially a dumb purchase!
I bought a Yamaha VXR 650. '95...I think (Lost title). Inside hull plate I found read model - WRB650T and on the motor plate - J650D 70 61L 032448 if that gives any extra info to anyone.
yamaha VXR.jpg Rough I know, but for 300 it wont be the end of the world if I end up lighting it on fire and watching it sink
So, going thru it to try and get it started I have found these issues...
- Motor - Will not turn over
- Put charger on old battery and charged over night...no luck
- I purchased new battery, installed...Still will not turn over
A friend suggest i remove exhaust manifold to see if pistons/cylinder walls were rusted and locked up.
Piston-1
P1.jpg
Piston-2
P2.jpg
No real signs of rust or corrosion but the scaring/scratches on piston walls do concern me. My guess, ski will be un-rideable due to excessive smoke from exhaust. I found it strange that both pistons were in the compression position...shouldn't 1 be up and the other down?
I was thinking about squirting some oil into exhaust port and manually rolling the motor over with a wrench to kinda relube piston rings/walls possibly making it easier for the starter to do its job? How would I get a wrench/breakover bar on the crank?
As a side note, I did remove the starter from its mounting position and hooked it directly to the battery. It did spin but it did not extend out like a car starter does. So maybe the bendix is bad?
Another issue is this cracked box.
exhaust box.jpg
What in the hell is this thing and what does it do. Its a box inline with exhaust pipe between motor and exhaust pipe exit at back of ski.
Thank You in advance to anyone who helps me work thru these issue!!!
