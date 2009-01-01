Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Potentially a dumb purchase! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location kansas Posts 1 Potentially a dumb purchase! I bought a Yamaha VXR 650. '95...I think (Lost title). Inside hull plate I found read model - WRB650T and on the motor plate - J650D 70 61L 032448 if that gives any extra info to anyone.

So, going thru it to try and get it started I have found these issues...

Motor - Will not turn over

Put charger on old battery and charged over night...no luck I purchased new battery, installed...Still will not turn over





A friend suggest i remove exhaust manifold to see if pistons/cylinder walls were rusted and locked up.



Piston-1

Piston-2

No real signs of rust or corrosion but the scaring/scratches on piston walls do concern me. My guess, ski will be un-rideable due to excessive smoke from exhaust. I found it strange that both pistons were in the compression position...shouldn't 1 be up and the other down?



I was thinking about squirting some oil into exhaust port and manually rolling the motor over with a wrench to kinda relube piston rings/walls possibly making it easier for the starter to do its job? How would I get a wrench/breakover bar on the crank?



As a side note, I did remove the starter from its mounting position and hooked it directly to the battery. It did spin but it did not extend out like a car starter does. So maybe the bendix is bad?



Another issue is this cracked box.

What in the hell is this thing and what does it do. Its a box inline with exhaust pipe between motor and exhaust pipe exit at back of ski.





