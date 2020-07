Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 750 MRD Fuel Injection #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2014 Location az Posts 209 Kawasaki 750 MRD Fuel Injection Picked up this system for a project and never used it. Includes throttle bodies, check valves, fuel pump, and bottom plates for the flame arrestors (already bored to 50mm). Filter elements and top plates for FA's are the same as vortex 44 arrestors. I have not run the system but it is in nice shape. Asking $350 plus domestic shipping. Attached Images Screenshot_20200706-180315(1).png (2.87 MB, 3 views)

Screenshot_20200706-180315(1).png (2.87 MB, 3 views) Screenshot_20200706-180249(1).png (4.87 MB, 3 views)

