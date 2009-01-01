|
2000 Polaris Virage 1200 TX Need picture of terminal board or buy an ebox
I have been rebuilding a 2000 Polaris Virage TX with low hours, unfortunately it was used in the ocean and not taken care of properly and sat for several years. Anyways has a new motor rebuilt carburetors and I have to find the terminal board in the E box or build one, so I gladly buy a complete a box or if someone has a good picture of the Terminal box I would send a case of beer. I can have one built just need picture and measurements of the board
