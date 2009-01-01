|
|
-
Newbie to the vintage ski world - looking for advise
Newbie here! looking forward to the wealth of knowledge that this site provides. I've been big into power sports for years, but only recently purchased a 1986 JS550.
So here's the scoop - I purchased this ski from someone I worked for years ago, not very mechanically inclined. He said he had the motor rebuilt, new stator, and so on and could not get it to run properly. He just wanted it gone and he would take $500 for it since he was tired of messing with it.
Brought the ski home and immediately noticed that the low/mid carb crew was missing, lucky enough i found it in the bottom of the hull along with the washers and spring. I adjusted the other screws to the factory setting which i found here (pilot screw was 9 turns out, high screw was .75 turns out)
Upon some more research it has a pjs flat ride plate,mariner intake grate, west coast cylinder head, and the pistons are clean enough that i could read the number - the part number shows up as wiseco 0.60" over pistons (76.5mm) 516M07650.
Put a battery in it and realized it has 200 psi of sitting compression, this has me thinking that whoever built this ski originally set it up as a race ski. it was indeed rebuilt recently as well as the guy stated since the pistons are very clean and i can tell the crank seals are new.
I have a new k&n flame arrestor on order(Old one is trashed) and a new hood seal(old one dry rotted)
My main concern is what type of fuel i should run, i am thinking sunoco leaded 110 would be the best bet being bored with high compression.
I plan to run it 40:1, using the Kawasaki high performance 2 stroke watercraft oil i purchased.
Any input to steer me in the right direction would be much appreciated!!
Oh, I am from michigan and might do a test run on lake st clair, but then it will be kept at a cottage up north on a small inland lake that is like glass all the time.
Ski1.jpgSki2.jpg
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Newbie to the vintage ski world - looking for advise
Leaded fuel
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
-
Re: Newbie to the vintage ski world - looking for advise
what would you recommend for this application?
Originally Posted by JonnyX2
Leaded fuel
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules