Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Newbie to the vintage ski world - looking for advise #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Michigan Age 31 Posts 2 Newbie to the vintage ski world - looking for advise Newbie here! looking forward to the wealth of knowledge that this site provides. I've been big into power sports for years, but only recently purchased a 1986 JS550.



So here's the scoop - I purchased this ski from someone I worked for years ago, not very mechanically inclined. He said he had the motor rebuilt, new stator, and so on and could not get it to run properly. He just wanted it gone and he would take $500 for it since he was tired of messing with it.



Brought the ski home and immediately noticed that the low/mid carb crew was missing, lucky enough i found it in the bottom of the hull along with the washers and spring. I adjusted the other screws to the factory setting which i found here (pilot screw was 9 turns out, high screw was .75 turns out)



Upon some more research it has a pjs flat ride plate,mariner intake grate, west coast cylinder head, and the pistons are clean enough that i could read the number - the part number shows up as wiseco 0.60" over pistons (76.5mm) 516M07650.



Put a battery in it and realized it has 200 psi of sitting compression, this has me thinking that whoever built this ski originally set it up as a race ski. it was indeed rebuilt recently as well as the guy stated since the pistons are very clean and i can tell the crank seals are new.



I have a new k&n flame arrestor on order(Old one is trashed) and a new hood seal(old one dry rotted)



My main concern is what type of fuel i should run, i am thinking sunoco leaded 110 would be the best bet being bored with high compression.

I plan to run it 40:1, using the Kawasaki high performance 2 stroke watercraft oil i purchased.



Any input to steer me in the right direction would be much appreciated!!



Oh, I am from michigan and might do a test run on lake st clair, but then it will be kept at a cottage up north on a small inland lake that is like glass all the time.



Ski1.jpgSki2.jpg #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,163 Re: Newbie to the vintage ski world - looking for advise Leaded fuel Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Michigan Age 31 Posts 2 Re: Newbie to the vintage ski world - looking for advise Originally Posted by JonnyX2 Originally Posted by Leaded fuel Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules