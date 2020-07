Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 seadoo gti Oil Line Replacement Need Help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location sdsdsd Age 34 Posts 80 2001 seadoo gti Oil Line Replacement Need Help I am working on pair of 2001 seadoo gtis they sat for 4 years everything is original just rebuilt the carbs and I am replacing oil injection lines next. However what is the best way to get the old clamps/lines off without breaking any of barbs off Also how do I clamp the new clamps is there a tool for it or something? they gave me new stock clamps thought about maybe using pliers to crimp it but clamps are so small.. Last edited by jws; Today at 12:19 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

