Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Sea-Doo GTX Scoop Stuck in Forward #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Ontario Posts 1 1996 Sea-Doo GTX Scoop Stuck in Forward Last week I beached my 96 GTX and it seemed to have messed up my Forward/Neutral/Reverse lever. After looking at it, there's a little clip that hooks around a clasp that prevents the lever from moving freely.



I took a video that shows what exactly is going on.



https://youtu.be/qAjSXxxjmAc



Does anyone know what I'm missing or what's going wrong?

