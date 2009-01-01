OK, I have a quagmire I need help. My brother gave me his Polaris Virage 1200 TX which had the motor frozen up because some of his employees used in the ocean. Long story short, got a new engine, carburetors rebuilt but need an E box. Worst case is I need a picture of the terminal board. Apparently 2000 is the only year that had this particular terminal board. I can have a new one made... just need a great picture