It runs fine from mid throttle to WOT, but runs like crap from idle to part throttle. Eventually stalls but will restart. Check engine light flashing the following codes: 91, 19, 13, 6, 9, 1. The only fault I can get description of is 13: TPS voltage low.



Anybody seen this odd behavior before?

