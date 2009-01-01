|
Bizarre Codes 2000 STX DI
It runs fine from mid throttle to WOT, but runs like crap from idle to part throttle. Eventually stalls but will restart. Check engine light flashing the following codes: 91, 19, 13, 6, 9, 1. The only fault I can get description of is 13: TPS voltage low.
Anybody seen this odd behavior before?
Bad EMM??
