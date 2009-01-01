Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx Slow to no crank? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Taxxachusettes Age 49 Posts 17 650sx Slow to no crank? So I have a 91 650sx- always has run pretty well. Well it now I cant get it to Crank over fast enough? Getting 12 V to the starter, so I figured that was the issue. Replaced Starter, still Slow to no Crank? Even with Plugs Out? Everything seems to Check out on a Volt meter, Looks like it is getting 12 V to the starter, but wont crank. Goes REAL Slow then Solenoid starts clicking. Any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) WHBjetski Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

