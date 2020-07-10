 FS: Solas Concord KE-CD-11/16 impeller for Kaw 750 pump
  Today, 08:09 AM
    bisonjr
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    77

    FS: Solas Concord KE-CD-11/16 impeller for Kaw 750 pump

    For sale, very lightly used Solas Concord KE-CD 11/16 impeller. $100+shipping.
    Comparing to stock... On my SXiPro with a pipe, bottom end stayed same, gained mph at mid-top.
    On my stock SS (with 750BP) bottom labored a little came alive mid to top.
    Thanks!

    20200710_081243.jpg20200710_081249.jpg20200710_081312.jpg
  Today, 09:51 AM
    jetski2004
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    napa ca
    Age
    61
    Posts
    234

    Re: FS: Solas Concord KE-CD-11/16 impeller for Kaw 750 pump

    PM sent for Solas impeller.
