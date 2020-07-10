|
|
FS: Solas Concord KE-CD-11/16 impeller for Kaw 750 pump
For sale, very lightly used Solas Concord KE-CD 11/16 impeller. $100+shipping.
Comparing to stock... On my SXiPro with a pipe, bottom end stayed same, gained mph at mid-top.
On my stock SS (with 750BP) bottom labored a little came alive mid to top.
Thanks!
20200710_081243.jpg20200710_081249.jpg20200710_081312.jpg
Re: FS: Solas Concord KE-CD-11/16 impeller for Kaw 750 pump
PM sent for Solas impeller.
