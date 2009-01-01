|
I’m in no way shape a expert at all when it comes to jet skis. But I recently purchased an older 94 Yamaha VXR Pro - 700. I have changed the fuel, spark plus, it’s getting spark but not wanting to start. When it does all we get is a backfire. Which sadly blew up the waterlock... yes, I know.... What could be causing this issue? Bad stator? Stator moved by chance??? I’m in need of help here and would highly appreciate anyone with advice to lend a hand to get this old water whip back where it belongs.
Re: 94 Yamaha VXR timing off
Most likely the timing circuit in the cdi crapped.......but.....double check that the flywheel key isn't sheared.
Re: 94 Yamaha VXR timing off
We opened the box and changed the CDI today. And so it did the same thing. We took the generator casing off and from what we could tell the key was still in place. But it did seem like there was a lot of moisture or oil in that casing where the stator is. Is this normal? Or should this casing be dry? We will pull the flywheel tomorrow and give it a better inspection.
