Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dual 38s on westcoast manifold. Skat trim.nozzle, 650 water boxes #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2019 Location Maine Age 25 Posts 72 Dual 38s on westcoast manifold. Skat trim.nozzle, 650 water boxes Like the title says.

Dual sbn 38s on westcoast manifold with vortex F/a $350

Skat trak trim nozzle for a 140 pump $325

Mariner water box for a 650 sx $120

Cut and shortened X2 waterbox. $90

750 Westcoast head great shape $200

650 stock head with a new gasket included $70

Quick steer plate for 650 sx. Unsure on brand $50

650 sx straight bars. $30

650 sx stock pipe with cone $100

Jetlyne cone for 650 sx drilled for the pipe mod. $60





