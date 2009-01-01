|
Dual 38s on westcoast manifold. Skat trim.nozzle, 650 water boxes
Like the title says.
Dual sbn 38s on westcoast manifold with vortex F/a $350
Skat trak trim nozzle for a 140 pump $325
Mariner water box for a 650 sx $120
Cut and shortened X2 waterbox. $90
750 Westcoast head great shape $200
650 stock head with a new gasket included $70
Quick steer plate for 650 sx. Unsure on brand $50
650 sx straight bars. $30
650 sx stock pipe with cone $100
Jetlyne cone for 650 sx drilled for the pipe mod. $60
All prices negotiable to a certain extent. Thanks. Will get pics upon request
