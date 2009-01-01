Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 89 650sx bone stock: Gas cap came off, water came in. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location FL Posts 4 89 650sx bone stock: Gas cap came off, water came in. I didnt notice it fell off, was playing in the waves and then it died. Could choke it and start it again and it would run for about 30 seconds and die. Did it a few times until someone asked where my gas cap was... obviously I stopped doing it then.



Got it home, drained the tank, pulled out the gas return line from the carb, started her up and spit all the gas into a can until she died. So, I *think* I have my whole fuel system drained.



Anything else I should do before I refill and see how she goes? Do these carbs have some pan to drain somewhere or something? Thanks for any hints! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules