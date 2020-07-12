Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: What brand of reeds are these? 650sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Collinsville, Ok Age 43 Posts 36 What brand of reeds are these? 650sx Can anyone identify what brand of reeds these are and if theyre any good or not?



I rebuilt this motor in 1994 high school shop class. Did some minor port work and bored .5 over. Used maybe 20hours then it became a yard ornament. I started getting performance parts for it 8 years ago then it sat again Im finally wanting it going and have the $ to do it now. Cylinders are in perfect shape fortunately, although its filthy dirty though. I have a parts washer to clean everything. Heres the parts list:

Ocean pro 25cc head (not spiral)

Tapped for dual cooling, Sbn 44, PJS intake

R&D exhaust mani, Factory pipe, skat 10/18





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Collinsville, Ok Age 43 Posts 36 Re: What brand of reeds are these? 650sx





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules