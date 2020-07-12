|
|
-
What brand of reeds are these? 650sx
Can anyone identify what brand of reeds these are and if theyre any good or not?
I rebuilt this motor in 1994 high school shop class. Did some minor port work and bored .5 over. Used maybe 20hours then it became a yard ornament. I started getting performance parts for it 8 years ago then it sat again Im finally wanting it going and have the $ to do it now. Cylinders are in perfect shape fortunately, although its filthy dirty though. I have a parts washer to clean everything. Heres the parts list:
Ocean pro 25cc head (not spiral)
Tapped for dual cooling, Sbn 44, PJS intake
R&D exhaust mani, Factory pipe, skat 10/18
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Re: What brand of reeds are these? 650sx
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules