 What brand of reeds are these? 650sx
    Can anyone identify what brand of reeds these are and if theyre any good or not?

    I rebuilt this motor in 1994 high school shop class. Did some minor port work and bored .5 over. Used maybe 20hours then it became a yard ornament. I started getting performance parts for it 8 years ago then it sat again Im finally wanting it going and have the $ to do it now. Cylinders are in perfect shape fortunately, although its filthy dirty though. I have a parts washer to clean everything. Heres the parts list:
    Ocean pro 25cc head (not spiral)
    Tapped for dual cooling, Sbn 44, PJS intake
    R&D exhaust mani, Factory pipe, skat 10/18


