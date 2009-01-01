|
'02 900STS multimeter crazed lens - can't see if power is "on"
Ski doesn't make a sound. Good/charged battery.
Can't tell if on/off switch is active!
How can I clear up the lens?
Re: '02 900STS multimeter crazed lens - can't see if power is "on"
Is it sunburned? You can try some of the headlight lens cleaner/polish they sell at the auto parts store.
