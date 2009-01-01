Yesterday I broke a piston in my 750ss with a modified 800.. Im looking into doing an 850 or cutting my hull and making an 1100 fit. I want more power. Its a recreation ski.
I would LOVE to think I would be happy with the 850 and use all my parts I already have. Is that 50cc going to give me enough power to gain any mph? Currently was at about 53mph(gps) in my mind im at the limit of the 800 for a recreation 92 oct pump gas build..
How about fuel economy? Yes.. I asked that.. Am I already sucking down more fuel than a stock 1100? I can drain 10 gallons in about 2 hours it seems.. I would probably do a "minor" build on an 1100 if I went that route but undecided. If built, Probably a stock 1100 pipe, port work, head, maybe stock carbs or run i40.
I imagine none of the electronics/flywheel will work..
Current build.
-96 Kawasaki 750ss (full refinish)
-750bp case ported by jetworks
-hot rods crank
-800sxr cylinders ported and bored by jetworks (7200rpm target)
-800sxr intake ported by jetworks
-800sxr carbs BlackJack mod
-Vforce3 reeds
-Tau Ceti tornado flame arrestors
-big pin Ebox (8000rpm limiter)
-Advent ignition
-ADA girdle head (180psi)
-coffman rocket pipe exhaust and waterbox
-jetworks bypass valve
-TBM lightweight charging flywheel
-jetski solutions rebuilt stator
-Jet dynamics scoop grate
-jet dynamics ride plate
-ADA billet couplers
-PET 2100DX tach
-Wiseco pistons
Yes im aware the 1100 does not fit in the ss hull, just the xir. Im prepared to modify if I go that route. Hoping somebody can push me one way or another on this decision