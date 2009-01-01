Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Modified 850 vs 1100.. Looking for info I cant find. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2012 Location Oregon Age 32 Posts 285 Modified 850 vs 1100.. Looking for info I cant find. Yesterday I broke a piston in my 750ss with a modified 800.. Im looking into doing an 850 or cutting my hull and making an 1100 fit. I want more power. Its a recreation ski.



I would LOVE to think I would be happy with the 850 and use all my parts I already have. Is that 50cc going to give me enough power to gain any mph? Currently was at about 53mph(gps) in my mind im at the limit of the 800 for a recreation 92 oct pump gas build..



How about fuel economy? Yes.. I asked that.. Am I already sucking down more fuel than a stock 1100? I can drain 10 gallons in about 2 hours it seems.. I would probably do a "minor" build on an 1100 if I went that route but undecided. If built, Probably a stock 1100 pipe, port work, head, maybe stock carbs or run i40.



I imagine none of the electronics/flywheel will work..



Current build.

-96 Kawasaki 750ss (full refinish)

-750bp case ported by jetworks

-hot rods crank

-800sxr cylinders ported and bored by jetworks (7200rpm target)

-800sxr intake ported by jetworks

-800sxr carbs BlackJack mod

-Vforce3 reeds

-Tau Ceti tornado flame arrestors

-big pin Ebox (8000rpm limiter)

-Advent ignition

-ADA girdle head (180psi)

-coffman rocket pipe exhaust and waterbox

-jetworks bypass valve

-TBM lightweight charging flywheel

-jetski solutions rebuilt stator

-Jet dynamics scoop grate

-jet dynamics ride plate

-ADA billet couplers

-PET 2100DX tach

-Wiseco pistons



Yes im aware the 1100 does not fit in the ss hull, just the xir. Im prepared to modify if I go that route. Hoping somebody can push me one way or another on this decision 96 750ss- Custom paint, 750bp bottom end, 800sxr top end, ada girtle head, Blackjack i40 carbs/ported intake, VF3 reeds, tau ceti flame arrestors, tbm charging flywheel, advent, coffman rocket pipe, jd scoop grate, jd ride plate, modified steering,

JW porting work. With lots more bs mods.



97 xp- parting out/open to trades



93 750ss- hull #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 422 Re: Modified 850 vs 1100.. Looking for info I cant find. You can put more power in the 750 hull but its still a 750 hull. 53 in that hull will be good enough..



Refresh that motor and start another buildup in a new hull. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2012 Location Oregon Age 32 Posts 285 Re: Modified 850 vs 1100.. Looking for info I cant find. Thats the thing. 53 isnt enough in this hull.. I will be keeping the 750ss hull regardless of the engine that goes in. I would love to be in the mid 55s to 60s.. Or faster. Which is probably not realistic on a recreation build. If your not scared of it, its not fast enough. 96 750ss- Custom paint, 750bp bottom end, 800sxr top end, ada girtle head, Blackjack i40 carbs/ported intake, VF3 reeds, tau ceti flame arrestors, tbm charging flywheel, advent, coffman rocket pipe, jd scoop grate, jd ride plate, modified steering,

JW porting work. With lots more bs mods.



97 xp- parting out/open to trades



93 750ss- hull Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules