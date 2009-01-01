Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Questions: 750cc small pin to 800cc?? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location NC Posts 34 Questions: 750cc small pin to 800cc?? Recently purchased a 750xi small pin motor with the dual carb setup and I've got some time to do the build right. A lot of ideas come to mind, but I want to make sure I execute everything properly, so I'm asking for a little guidance.



What I would like to do is convert my 750 to an 800. From what I understand is the sxr 800 cylinders will bolt right up. The only thing in concerned about is finding pistons to fit the bore that are compatible with the small wrist pin. If I were to go this route (assuming I can find usable cylinders) , what pistons/clearance would you recommend?



I've read that the 750 cylinders can be bored to fit a 800 piston, I've read that they cannot because it would make the sleeve too thin. Can someone put this to bed?



