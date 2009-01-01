Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: TS 750 cooling issue #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 655 TS 750 cooling issue No that's not a typo. The 650 engine finally died. I replaced it with a stock dual carb 750 I had sitting on the shelf. The TS hull is hard to work with due to routing cables and such but it all came together. The problem is cooling so bear with me here and correct where I'm wrong. Water comes from the pump into the bottom of the exhaust manifold. The gasket between the manifold/pipe has no holes so water flows into the block up thru the head out the upper fitting and into the exhaust pipe. At that point some water diverts out the weep hole.



When I run this on the trailer the exhaust pipe is too hot to touch (water droplets turn to steam) but the head is warm. Water comes out the weep hole and with the tube off I get a fountain of water at the fitting on top of the head. Running on the hose with water trickling out the weep hole everything is cool.



Water on the hose seems to split at the fitting on the head with roughly half going down and out the pickup tube at the pump and the rest out the exhaust. Must be why it runs cooler on the hose due to circulating 2 ways.



So is the pipe running hotter due to a dual carb? Is it a concern? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules