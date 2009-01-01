 Victor The Slasher Sheldons Electronic Fuel Injection system from his 1992 season
  Today, 09:05 AM
    BU1LD
    Sep 2007
    On the water
    1,047

    Victor The Slasher Sheldons Electronic Fuel Injection system from his 1992 season

    Does anyone have any information on the IRS electronic fuel injection system that Victor Sheldon ran on his ProMod boat in the 1992 season?
