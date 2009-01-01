|
|
-
Resident Guru
Victor The Slasher Sheldons Electronic Fuel Injection system from his 1992 season
Does anyone have any information on the IRS electronic fuel injection system that Victor Sheldon ran on his ProMod boat in the 1992 season?
VintageJetSki.com
- JS 400 Original 1973, number 414
- JS 440 Stock
- PJS 550 - Fully blown race engine! Built by Ed Miller
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules