Pre 08 Superjet Pump Does anyone know if this pump (Solas 144 12v) stator section will work in a Pre 08 SJ or will I need to buy a new driveline? Any other parts I need besides prop? Not sure if this is setback like the mags? Any recommendation on prop pitch for a Bpipe ski?



https://www.ebay.com/itm/392720696810





Re: Pre 08 Superjet Pump Yes, that will work in ALL years Super Jet. The only difference between 90-07, and 08-20 is drive shaft length.



These are NOT set back



You will need a large hub impeller, bearings, and seals to install.



Please know, Solas is known for issues with the bearing area being tapered, and out of round. As far as I know we are the ONLY ones addressing these issues. If you purchase a pump from me, we machine these at no extra charge here. "IF" you buy a pump from some else, and send it to me, we charge $85 + shipping to straighten out the bearing bore area.



We have pumps here $500 + ship;



https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-driv...et-pumps-1-2-3



I also have quality Japanese bearing/seal kits;



https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-bear...m-yamaha-pumps



I can also supply a large hub impeller. Hooker, Solas Concord, etc. We also can blueprint the Solas Impellers to tune to better fit your needs / specs.



Last here is an article I wrote a while back for the Watercraft Journal on how to properly assemble a pump. I am now warming/cooking the bearings in Oil on a hot plate for the install.



https://watercraftjournal.com/quick-...-a-solas-pump/



Hope this helps



John

