Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Project 1993 750SX - Daughter's New Ski - Need Look Over and Advice - And Thank You! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Chicago, IL Posts 8 Project 1993 750SX - Daughter's New Ski - Need Look Over and Advice - And Thank You! This jet ski is a project jet ski for my daughter. She turns 13 on Thursday and this is a present for her. She doesn't know.



I bought this broken jet ski 2 weeks ago. This is my first time ever working with engines, jet ski internals, etc. It's all new to me and I sincerely appreciate your help.



Week 1: Remove everything from the jet ski except electrical and pump. Clean the hell out of it.

Luckily, I acquired a used engine in incredible shape from John at Watcon. I also assessed what I'm dealing with and ordered all the needed parts.



Week 2: A few hours each night, I transferred everything from the broken engine to the new engine.

I also ran new fuel and water line and rebuilt the carburetor. All bolts were torqued to the Service Manual Specs.

All cold side gaskets were lightly sprayed with Permaseal High-Tack Sealant. All hot side gaskets were lightly sprayed with Permaseal Copper High-Temp Sealant. All o-rings and rubber gaskets were lightly coated with marine grease.

I bought a new Yuasa AGM battery. It's charging now and overnight.



My Ask: So I think I'm done. There was a lot to do and a lot to learn. Thank God for these forums and YouTube videos. But I don't know what I don't know.

Can you watch the 1 min video and look at the photos and tell me if everything looks good? Or anything wrong?

I looked in the Service Manual when needed, but it wasn't exactly clear to me at times.

*Note: It already had the oil tank delete as well as a switch by the starter to activate the bilge pump. I deleted the drain thing at the bottom of the engine with the choke-like cord attached to it. Apparently it's useless and causes more bad than good.

*Damn - I just noticed I didn't zip tie the fuel "T" connection. I'm doing it now.



And A Few Questions:

1. I the battery area, I see a wire hanging down with a yellow inline fuse? Any idea what it is? Maybe for aftermarket bilge pump? I believe i just need to attach that to the battery's positive/red terminal.

2. Newbie question: What's the process to test it for the first time? I'm planning to add a 1/2 tank of pre-mix (40:1) and install the battery. Do I need to prime the gas lines? Or does the starting it cause a vacuum and draw the gas in? I read some people pour a tiny bit of gas inside the spark plug holes and then install the plugs and then firs it up. Thoughts?

3. Testing the water. I know the process is start engine, then turn on water (low pressure), then turn off water, and lastly turn off engine. Don't run for more than 20-30 sec. especially the prop (damage carbon ring). Thoughts?

4. What should I test for? Start and idle. Throttle. No gas leaks. No water leaks. Prop spins properly. Etc.?

5. Am I missing anything else?



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lD-0OzRQ9EI



Again, I sincerely appreciate your help. If you're in the Chicago area, I'll buy you a few beers.



