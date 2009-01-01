Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rebuilt a Ski! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location CO Age 27 Posts 5 Rebuilt a Ski! Hi all,



Just want to give a big thanks to all people on here. After a couple months of work, I rebuilt a seriously screwed up jet ski, engine and all (minus the crank shaft). I did everything myself except re-boring the cylinders. It runs great and should hopefully keep running that way. I did everything to spec in the service manual to the T. I feel quite accomplished but I couldn't have done it without all of the great info here on this site. You all are really great and there are some very badass, knowledgeable people on here! Thanks much all!



P.S. Jet skis are expensive to fix. Good thing it was free.



