Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Pisser fitting broke out of exhaust, PLS HELP! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location MI Posts 1 Pisser fitting broke out of exhaust, PLS HELP! 1996 Kawi 750 SS



The brass fitting just pulled out of the cast exhaust pipe... There aren't any threads. Couldn't find much info on this style of fitting. Was it cast in place? Was it brazed? Hard to tell, hopefully the pros on here can inform me.



Do I drill and tap 1/8" npt threads? What do you guys think would be the best fix on this one? Anyone had anything similar happen to them?





Picture should be attached





IMG_20200711_154141.jpg



Ryan #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,157 Re: Pisser fitting broke out of exhaust, PLS HELP! Press in fitting. Drill the hole to the appropriate size for the 1/8" NPT tap, tap the hole and install a threaded fitting with some sort of thread seal. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules