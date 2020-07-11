 Pisser fitting broke out of exhaust, PLS HELP!
  Today, 03:44 PM #1
    zoidelux
    Pisser fitting broke out of exhaust, PLS HELP!

    1996 Kawi 750 SS

    The brass fitting just pulled out of the cast exhaust pipe... There aren't any threads. Couldn't find much info on this style of fitting. Was it cast in place? Was it brazed? Hard to tell, hopefully the pros on here can inform me.

    Do I drill and tap 1/8" npt threads? What do you guys think would be the best fix on this one? Anyone had anything similar happen to them?


    Picture should be attached


    IMG_20200711_154141.jpg

    Ryan
  Today, 03:58 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: Pisser fitting broke out of exhaust, PLS HELP!

    Press in fitting. Drill the hole to the appropriate size for the 1/8" NPT tap, tap the hole and install a threaded fitting with some sort of thread seal.
