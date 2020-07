Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Plug pictures #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Tega Cay, SC Age 56 Posts 14 Plug pictures 98E6D55D-FC19-48B9-8C9C-F0D6FDB99AF8.jpeg6F20CAC8-BF03-4CE9-A751-0CF967DE417B.jpegMy first attempt at carb rebuilding and tuning...how do these plugs look? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,294 Re: Plug pictures Are these brand new plugs? What would Chuck Norris do? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Tega Cay, SC Age 56 Posts 14 Re: Plug pictures Yes sir...about 30 mins run time on them... #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,294 Re: Plug pictures They look a dark reddish brown. The second plug in the second picture looks a bit lean and it looks to be a bit dry and that same reddish brown coloring.



I would open the Low Speed adjusters 1/4 turn out to fatten up the fuel intake.



Where are the adjustment screws currently at with this initial run? Yiu should also do plug chops to see where the carbs are at for tuning. What would Chuck Norris do? #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Tega Cay, SC Age 56 Posts 14 Re: Plug pictures What’s a plug chop?



The carbs are set as follows...



PTO. HS 1/3 turn. LS 1

MAG. HS 1/3 turn. LS 2



in the pictures the left picture is the PTO and the right is the MAG Last edited by Pilotpit; Today at 03:24 PM . #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,294 Re: Plug pictures A plug chop is where you install a brand new set of spark plugs, put the ski into the water, get the ski up to operating temperature and then stab the throttle and hold it wide open for a 15 seconds and then you pull off the DESS key to stop the engine. Pull the plugs out and look at the coloring of the plugs. This will tell you if your screw adjustments are good or not.



This is a quick link on how it’s done:



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=346590



I believe your LS screws should be set at 1 1/4 turns out(+/- 1/8 turns for fine tuning). 1 turn out isn’t enough fuel into the engine for proper adjustment. Is your engine stock? Oil injected or pre-mix?



Your adjustments are close. I feel it needs a bit of fine tuning. What would Chuck Norris do? #7 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Tega Cay, SC Age 56 Posts 14 Re: Plug pictures Gotcha. That’s exactly what I did...



Set the idle speed...set the LS screws. Ran the engine about 25% throttle for 5 mins. Checked the plugs. Pretty brown color. Then ran it 75% for 5 mins and got the color you see.



