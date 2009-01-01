Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: No SPARK 1999 TS 1100R #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Pa Age 42 Posts 1 No SPARK 1999 TS 1100R Hi folks!!! NEW GUY HERE!! And I am relatively new to rebuilding and fixing engines but I managed to rebuild my 1100 TSR engine (after lots of research to find parts) But I managed to Hone the cylinders,replace pistons/Rings/Rod bearings, Stator/Magneto, Bendix, Starter, CDI Box, rebuild the carbs, and managed to clean the entire engine and repaint all components. So needless to say is that the motor seems quite smooth when the starter is cranking it, however I just cannot figure out the spark situation. Here is where I am at with it, I replaced the magneto with one from a 900/1000 ( as I ordered one since mine was heavily corroded). The only difference was that cover didn't line up to my motor mount so I had to reuse the old cover. I also replace the coils (with used ones), new plugs, and wires, and purchased a new/used CDI. I have traced the wires numerous times and even put Dielectric grease in all connections. I have no idea where to go from here and the only thing I can think of is that the magneto is not compatible? As an FYI I did have spark before the original breakdown. Any ideas or things I can look at would be extremely appreciated!!! Thanks!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

