Pisser not pissing - how should I fix it?
Hey guys
My pisser isnt pissin when out on the water. When I hook it up to the hose, it does fine and has great water flow out of it. When its on the water, nothing really comes out. When I accelerate i can see a little bit dribbling out but that's about it. It doesn't overheat or anything so I know its getting water.
My dads seadoo gets a good stream when his is running so I was wondering how to fix this. I've blown the lines out with air but not sure what else to try. Any ideas?
Thanks!
Resident Guru
Re: Pisser not pissing - how should I fix it?
Corrosion blockage caused by salt water inside the expansion pipe or barb fitting?
I'd remove the hose from the expansion pipe and then the hose barb fitting. Fish a piece of solid wire inside the hole to break away any corrosion and then flush the pipe with water. I bet it pisses then.
Forum Rules