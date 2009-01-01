Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Pisser not pissing - how should I fix it? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Florida Age 20 Posts 12 Pisser not pissing - how should I fix it? Hey guys



My pisser isnt pissin when out on the water. When I hook it up to the hose, it does fine and has great water flow out of it. When its on the water, nothing really comes out. When I accelerate i can see a little bit dribbling out but that's about it. It doesn't overheat or anything so I know its getting water.



My dads seadoo gets a good stream when his is running so I was wondering how to fix this. I've blown the lines out with air but not sure what else to try. Any ideas?



Re: Pisser not pissing - how should I fix it? Corrosion blockage caused by salt water inside the expansion pipe or barb fitting?



I'd remove the hose from the expansion pipe and then the hose barb fitting. Fish a piece of solid wire inside the hole to break away any corrosion and then flush the pipe with water. I bet it pisses then. "The test of the machine is the satisfaction it gives you. There isn't any other test. If the machine produces tranquility it's right. If it disturbs you it's wrong until either the machine or your mind is changed."



-Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance



Rides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuilding

