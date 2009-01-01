Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Wave Venture 700 Pulser Coil Replacement (Need Help) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Georgia Age 22 Posts 1 1996 Wave Venture 700 Pulser Coil Replacement (Need Help) Hey guys!

This is my first post on here, I love all the information on this forum!

However I seem to be struggling with finding information on how to access the pulser coil on my Wave Venture 700. Ive diagnosed my no spark condition to be coming from the pulser coil not getting enough voltage to the CDI box. I tested it while cranking the engine and I got only 2.4v on my multimeter. I read somewhere that I need 4-5v. Anyways now Im going to buy a new coil and replace the old one but I dont know how Im going to access it with the engine inside the hull. I have a digital service manual but it doesnt give any information on removing it.



do I just try to squeeze my hands in the tiny gap between the flywheel cover and gas tank or is there another way? Is it possible to move the gas tank over?



any help is certainly welcome! Im sure Ill have more questions once I start digging in.

