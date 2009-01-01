 Carb Adjustment Question
  Today, 06:28 PM
    Captain Buckets
    Captain Buckets is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Captain Buckets's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Location
    CO
    Age
    27
    Posts
    1

    Carb Adjustment Question

    Hi all,

    I am attempting to readjust my carbs to factory settings. The service manual shows the high speed settings for both carbs but only shows a low speed setting for carb #1. What is the low speed setting supposed to be for carb #2? Also, I do not see where it specifies which carb is carb #1 and carb #2. Any help with this? Thanks all!

    2000 Yamaha XL 700
    Last edited by Captain Buckets; Today at 06:35 PM.
