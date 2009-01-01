|
Newbie question on carbs
I recently picked up a 2003 and 2006 900 STX. The 2003 is a great running ski.
I have been troubleshooting the 2006 and have narrowed it down to the carbs.
With BR8ES, all 3 cylinders run rich. I switched to BR7ES and #1 is spot on, #2 is lean and #3 is rich. Ive removed the carbs and they need to be rebuilt. With clean plugs, the ski runs great for about 30 mins, then once
they foul up it wont get above 25mph.
Do these carbs have adjustment screws for the main and pilot jet? The service manual does not show any, I only see the synchronizing and idle adjustment screws.
Thanks for the Help!
