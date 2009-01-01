I recently picked up a 2003 and 2006 900 STX. The 2003 is a great running ski.

I have been troubleshooting the 2006 and have narrowed it down to the carbs.

With BR8ES, all 3 cylinders run rich. I switched to BR7ES and #1 is spot on, #2 is lean and #3 is rich. Ive removed the carbs and they need to be rebuilt. With clean plugs, the ski runs great for about 30 mins, then once
they foul up it wont get above 25mph.

Do these carbs have adjustment screws for the main and pilot jet? The service manual does not show any, I only see the synchronizing and idle adjustment screws.

Thanks for the Help!