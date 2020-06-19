|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
1995 PJS Vhp 7000 afterburner 440 pump/prop shim? (NEED HELP)
Hello so I bought a pjs viper 7000 hull couple weeks back empty then I just came across a 7000 motor driveshaft prop everything to put this ski back together into original so I did I installed the drive shaft installed the motor installed the prop and pump then the drive wont spin everytime I installed the afterburner pump I need some step by step help on exactly how to install this afterburner pump and vhp prop somone told me I may need a washer on the prop or shim the drive shaft housing need help keeps binding ready to run just need help installing prop and pump?20200709_202430.jpg20200709_202447.jpg20200622_224144.jpg20200619_082455.jpg20200630_190509.jpg
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: 1995 PJS Vhp 7000 afterburner 440 pump/prop shim? (NEED HELP)
I just need help aligning the shims for pump knowing how and where to put the shims how much shims and is there really a washer for the prop never heard of this before? And a quick breakdown for the easiest install procedures you use thanks pwc today
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules