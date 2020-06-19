Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 PJS Vhp 7000 afterburner 440 pump/prop shim? (NEED HELP) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 25 Posts 47 Blog Entries 1 1995 PJS Vhp 7000 afterburner 440 pump/prop shim? (NEED HELP) Hello so I bought a pjs viper 7000 hull couple weeks back empty then I just came across a 7000 motor driveshaft prop everything to put this ski back together into original so I did I installed the drive shaft installed the motor installed the prop and pump then the drive wont spin everytime I installed the afterburner pump I need some step by step help on exactly how to install this afterburner pump and vhp prop somone told me I may need a washer on the prop or shim the drive shaft housing need help keeps binding ready to run just need help installing prop and pump?20200709_202430.jpg20200709_202447.jpg20200622_224144.jpg20200619_082455.jpg20200630_190509.jpg FTW F reestyle X 2 Rider #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location CALIFORNIA Age 25 Posts 47 Blog Entries 1 Re: 1995 PJS Vhp 7000 afterburner 440 pump/prop shim? (NEED HELP) I just need help aligning the shims for pump knowing how and where to put the shims how much shims and is there really a washer for the prop never heard of this before? And a quick breakdown for the easiest install procedures you use thanks pwc today FTW F reestyle X 2 Rider Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

