 1995 PJS Vhp 7000 afterburner 440 pump/prop shim? (NEED HELP)
pxctoday

  Today, 11:57 AM #1
    G.borrero
    1995 PJS Vhp 7000 afterburner 440 pump/prop shim? (NEED HELP)

    Hello so I bought a pjs viper 7000 hull couple weeks back empty then I just came across a 7000 motor driveshaft prop everything to put this ski back together into original so I did I installed the drive shaft installed the motor installed the prop and pump then the drive wont spin everytime I installed the afterburner pump I need some step by step help on exactly how to install this afterburner pump and vhp prop somone told me I may need a washer on the prop or shim the drive shaft housing need help keeps binding ready to run just need help installing prop and pump?20200709_202430.jpg20200709_202447.jpg20200622_224144.jpg20200619_082455.jpg20200630_190509.jpg
  Today, 12:02 PM #2
    G.borrero
    Re: 1995 PJS Vhp 7000 afterburner 440 pump/prop shim? (NEED HELP)

    I just need help aligning the shims for pump knowing how and where to put the shims how much shims and is there really a washer for the prop never heard of this before? And a quick breakdown for the easiest install procedures you use thanks pwc today
