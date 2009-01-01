Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 01 gp800r help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Suffolk VA Posts 1 01 gp800r help New to the site so hello to everyone. This will be kinda long so bare with me.



Having issues with a buddies 01 gp800r. Started with last year end of season he jumped a big boat wake and landed hard enough he bent the bars. After this the ski wouldnt rev past 6k. If you hit some small chop it would occasionally pick back up and run like it should for a second and then slow right back down. ive verified that the PV servo is working and i took the cables off and moved the PV by hand...all feels good.



I decided i wanted to open up the carbs.(we have a 94 seadoo gtx we got for free and it would not run full song unless you hit some random wake and it would pick itself back up. Cleaned the carbs and installed new kits and it runs like a champ.)

When i opened the yamaha carbs i would some ethanol trash under the diaphram and in the low speed adjustment port on the front carb. Cleaned both carbs in my ultra sonic and reassmble with new kits. The carb settings as i took them apart were 1 1/2 1 3/4 lows, 1/2 on both highs, 150 main 90 pilot on both. Difference from all info i would online and in a manual is it has 2.0 seats and what looked like gold springs(though color was gone). I went back together with what came out seat and spring wise i just replaced the needle its self as the tip(s) didnt look all that good.



Skipped the hose and went to the water. Ski felt like it had a lean hesitation as it would not some off idle without me having to half choke it. When id get up past 1/2 throttle i could take the choke off and it would seem to run alright, although it stil wouldnt pull itself past 6kish rpms. Any amount of throttle without the choke it would instantly die. assuming im lean i changed to the 95 gram springs and lowered the pop off to get some more fuel off idle. verified the pop off with guage and chart for the combo. Put it on the hose....same issue. Did a plug check and they are super wet. All the info i read on these say they are supposed to have 1.2 seat and 115gram springs stock. So in an effort since every other thing about the carbs are stock minus the 2.0 seats, i installed the 1.2 seats that came with the rebuild kits. Put it back together and on the hose i have the same issue and its hard starting. Installed brand new plugs and they are soaked instantly.



New to jetskis as of last summer with my 96spx i got, which has been great other that fixing the vts issues. Always been a mechanic of some sort my whole life. On the 96 xp and the 94gtx we kinda co-own if cleaned and rebuilt the carbs on both and wear ring along with a few electrical issues on the xp and they are now tip top per-say. This issue with the 800 is kicking my *** and im scratching my head.



