Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Yamaha VXR 650 Midshaft assembly #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2013 Location IL Age 38 Posts 943 WTB Yamaha VXR 650 Midshaft assembly Need a complete smooth spinning Yamaha VXR 650 Midshaft assembly. Price shipped? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2007 Location Georgia Age 31 Posts 234 Re: WTB Yamaha VXR 650 Midshaft assembly I have a low hour freshwater vxr pro midshaft





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules