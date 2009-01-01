|
|
-
04 Aquatrax Leak near Battery
Parked the ski, looked in battery compartment, and noticed a hose leaking water. Based on a diagram I found online, looks to be the hose coming from the Water Muffler to the Water Chamber. The leak is at the Chamber. The water is leaking even when the ski hasn't been run for a while (noticed at the ramp when launching).
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules