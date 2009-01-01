Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 Seadoo 787 Hard to Start when Warm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Minneapolis Age 48 Posts 1 1999 Seadoo 787 Hard to Start when Warm looking for insight on this issue

1999 Seadoo Challenger 1800 with Dual 787 Rotax. All original. Use Amsoil Interceptor for oil.

I have one engine that is hard to start when warm. Has been an issue for last few years. Ive had the boat for 14 years.

I recently replaced the fuel baffle (Gas Gage didn't work), fuel filters, fuel pumps, and had the hard to start engine carb rebuilt as it didn't start. This resolved the unable to start and idles beautifully, but the hard to start when warm has gotten worse. The issue is that to start you have to be in neutral, but at the throttle level needed to start its way above the neutral rev limits.

I do not have the grey fuel lines, this boat came with black fuel lines on the carbs and all fuel lines from gas tank to fuel pumps. Replaced all fuel lines with new from tank to fuel pumps.



The engines rev to max when started (out of water, no load in Forward)

Great Compression on all 4 cylinders so this is not an issue. Spark plugs gapped to correct gap and fresh.

I've had to put the levers to half throttle to get them to start when warm? and even so its tougher the warmer they get.

I've also noticed a few times when warm after getting started I have some hesitation under full acceleration, and even so I've seen the rpms drop 500 and then catch and then it really takes off. No Problem with WOT once its resolved, going to 7000 RPM once it catches.



Could this be a broken spring or stuck RAVE valve?

Welcome all thoughts, as I've read a few articles on topic

Not sure what function the RAVE valves do on the exhaust water baffles?

Thanks Last edited by msentman; Today at 12:56 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules