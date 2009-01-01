 seized piston ring looking for best guess why
    standupsonly
    seized piston ring looking for best guess why

    Ok so I have been rejetting my sbn44 over and over trying to get rid of hesitation. Changing pop off spring and low speed jet. I went up from 100 to 105 then to 107.5 because from what I read I have a lean hesitation.it only got worse. So I went other way down to 95 low jet. Ran pretty good best it has since I rebuild engine. I had to go up to a silver 95 gram spring to get about 18 psi pop off. Engine broke in carefully Im on about 4th tank of fuel. Heading back thru long no wake zone got back to ramp. And it wouldnt restart. Took it home tried for a while. Finally check compression front cylinder down to about 80 psi. Took apart top end and ring melted in groove in one spot just off to side of exhaust port. My question is can you seize ring up with to small a low jet. I know you can on top end with to small a high speed jet wide open throttle. But idling back thru no-wake zone can low speed jet deprive engine enough lubricant to melt ring. I checked ring gap on new weisco pistons before installation I believe I had enough.ring failed opposite side of gap. I just nervous about rebuilding without knowing reason for failure. Back piston ok some light scoring on both skirts. Any thoughts appreciated.
    JonnyX2
    Re: seized piston ring looking for best guess why

    Low speed jet + high speed jet = overall fuel delivery...if you have too small a low jet, you are lean at WOT because your overall fuel delivery is inadequate.
