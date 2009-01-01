Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: seized piston ring looking for best guess why #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location long island NY Age 57 Posts 47 seized piston ring looking for best guess why Ok so I have been rejetting my sbn44 over and over trying to get rid of hesitation. Changing pop off spring and low speed jet. I went up from 100 to 105 then to 107.5 because from what I read I have a lean hesitation.it only got worse. So I went other way down to 95 low jet. Ran pretty good best it has since I rebuild engine. I had to go up to a silver 95 gram spring to get about 18 psi pop off. Engine broke in carefully Im on about 4th tank of fuel. Heading back thru long no wake zone got back to ramp. And it wouldnt restart. Took it home tried for a while. Finally check compression front cylinder down to about 80 psi. Took apart top end and ring melted in groove in one spot just off to side of exhaust port. My question is can you seize ring up with to small a low jet. I know you can on top end with to small a high speed jet wide open throttle. But idling back thru no-wake zone can low speed jet deprive engine enough lubricant to melt ring. I checked ring gap on new weisco pistons before installation I believe I had enough.ring failed opposite side of gap. I just nervous about rebuilding without knowing reason for failure. Back piston ok some light scoring on both skirts. Any thoughts appreciated. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,153 Re: seized piston ring looking for best guess why Low speed jet + high speed jet = overall fuel delivery...if you have too small a low jet, you are lean at WOT because your overall fuel delivery is inadequate. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

