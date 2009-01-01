 What Model is This?
  1. Yesterday, 09:24 PM #1
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    46
    Posts
    3,245

    What Model is This?

    Any good? What's the deal with these?

    https://pensacola.craigslist.org/snw...156311344.html
  2. Yesterday, 10:00 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is offline
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,153

    Re: What Model is This?

    STX-12F

    Cant comment on how good they are, I would never own one.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
