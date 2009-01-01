Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 GTX twin 657x boggin down #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Idaho Age 35 Posts 1 95 GTX twin 657x boggin down First time posting but im out of options

I have a 1995 sea doo gtx 657x

It is my in laws and they have destined me to fix it at this time was sitting covered for 2 years.



Took a minute but aftwr a thorough engine cleaning and new gas and lines she fired right up on land with water running.



Took out to pond to test and it would just idle then bogged down hitting accelerator.

So i did some research and found carbs needed rebuilt.

So rebuilt both carbs tested pop offs set both same set high and low idle speed to factory and changed all fuel lines to new ones.



Took back out to water accelerated at first about 20mph then bogged down again.

So back to research tested rectifier turned out was bad swapped it out and new plugs.

Took back out again hit the gas got up right away straight to 35 seemed like its old self after 200yards bam bogs down again idle around for a few seconds maybe 10 the. Hit gas again and it gets up for about 100 yards then bogs down again.



