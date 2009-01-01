Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lunging R-12X #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2006 Location Baton Rouge Posts 23 Lunging R-12X Guys-



I have a 2004 R-12X that has been running well. Today it started lunging and gave me the F1 error. I tried pulling the codes by holding the set and mode button for 10 secs and did not get any codes. I also added the jumper between the brown and green wire on the service connector and did not get any codes. I have another Honda so I have already swapped the computer and the WGS with no luck. I also changed out the plugs. It looks like it is keeping me under 3000 rpm but it definitely is running rough. Without any codes, does anyone have any idea what to look at next?

