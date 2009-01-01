Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 Honda Aquatrax F12X turbo died with no warnings #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2003 Location Fort Lauderdale, Florida Posts 18 2002 Honda Aquatrax F12X turbo died with no warnings Aquatrax F12X ran good in the water, and all of a sudden just died with no warning.

It would start but it will only go at rough idle RPM with full throttle, before it would die again.

I tried restarting several times but it would not go very far at rough idle, before it would quit again.

I retrieved ECU fault codes and it shows code 25 and code 46.

Someone suggested to get to basics, check for fuel, ignition, compression, and that the impeller spins without binding.

I thought since I have fault code 25 that would be the cause, and it would be an ECU replacement, or disabling code 25.

Has anyone had their jetski just die without any warning, then it restarts only to shutoff after few seconds??

