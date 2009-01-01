Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: STX-R Actuator motor cable not connected? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2006 Location Perham, MN Age 30 Posts 62 STX-R Actuator motor cable not connected? I just got a free 2005 Kawasaki STX-R 1200, I noticed a cable not hooked up under seat. I traced it back to the actuator (16172-3703).

My question is what is the actuator for?



Is it just used to bump the rpms up if you let off the throttle and turn as a safety feature? 2016 Super Jet

2005 STX-R

1997 GSI

#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,106 Re: STX-R Actuator motor cable not connected? Yes, that's what it does.....POS, leave it unhooked. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

