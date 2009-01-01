|
STX-R Actuator motor cable not connected?
I just got a free 2005 Kawasaki STX-R 1200, I noticed a cable not hooked up under seat. I traced it back to the actuator (16172-3703).
My question is what is the actuator for?
Is it just used to bump the rpms up if you let off the throttle and turn as a safety feature?
Re: STX-R Actuator motor cable not connected?
Yes, that's what it does.....POS, leave it unhooked.
