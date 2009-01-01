 STX-R Actuator motor cable not connected?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 12:41 PM #1
    800hx650sx
    800hx650sx is offline
    PWCToday Regular 800hx650sx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2006
    Location
    Perham, MN
    Age
    30
    Posts
    62

    STX-R Actuator motor cable not connected?

    I just got a free 2005 Kawasaki STX-R 1200, I noticed a cable not hooked up under seat. I traced it back to the actuator (16172-3703).
    My question is what is the actuator for?

    Is it just used to bump the rpms up if you let off the throttle and turn as a safety feature?
    2016 Super Jet
    2005 STX-R
    1997 GSI
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:00 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    6,106

    Re: STX-R Actuator motor cable not connected?

    Yes, that's what it does.....POS, leave it unhooked.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 