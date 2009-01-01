Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2005 Kawasaki STX-R Actuator delete #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2006 Location Perham, MN Age 30 Posts 62 2005 Kawasaki STX-R Actuator delete I just got a free 2005 Kawasaki STX-R 1200, I noticed a cable not hooked up under seat. I traced it back to the actuator (16172-3703).

My question is what is the actuator for?



Is it just used to bump the rpms up if you let off the throttle and turn as a safety feature? 2016 Super Jet

2005 STX-R

1997 GSI

I think that was what they called "off throttle steering".

