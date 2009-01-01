 2005 Kawasaki STX-R Actuator delete
    2005 Kawasaki STX-R Actuator delete

    I just got a free 2005 Kawasaki STX-R 1200, I noticed a cable not hooked up under seat. I traced it back to the actuator (16172-3703).
    My question is what is the actuator for?

    Is it just used to bump the rpms up if you let off the throttle and turn as a safety feature?
    Re: 2005 Kawasaki STX-R Actuator delete

    I think that was what they called "off throttle steering".
