2001 RX DI only running on 1 cylinder

My 2001 RX DI is only running on 1 cylinder...I have spark to both cylinders. When I pulled the spark plugs out and crank it over, I only see fuel blowing out of 1 cylinder. Think the air injector is bad? Does anyone have a good working set of them on hand? I have the black ones.

