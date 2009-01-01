Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Waveventure 700 good compression loss of power rattle #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2008 Location Oroville, California Age 51 Posts 127 1995 Waveventure 700 good compression loss of power rattle Hi all,



Its been years since I have been on this board but I'm back.



I have a 1996 Waveventure 700 that turns right over but has a terrible rattle and a loss of power on the water.



So far I have cleaned the carbs, changed the spark plugs and done a compression test.



The compression was 150 front and rear cylinder.



My questions to you are what's next to check. I am out of the game for a while. I am inclined to just rip it apart and take the heads off and have a little look. But is there something else I should chase first.



I was thinking bad spark at first but it shouldn't rattle with no spark from one of the cylinders right?



Help me jet ski gurus!



Thank you!

95 Yamaha 'Blaster Twin Carb Stock

96 Yamaha Wave Venture - Fresh top end!

95 Kawasaki ZXI 900 - runs like a raped ape now.

