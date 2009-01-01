Hi all,
Its been years since I have been on this board but I'm back.
I have a 1996 Waveventure 700 that turns right over but has a terrible rattle and a loss of power on the water.
So far I have cleaned the carbs, changed the spark plugs and done a compression test.
The compression was 150 front and rear cylinder.
My questions to you are what's next to check. I am out of the game for a while. I am inclined to just rip it apart and take the heads off and have a little look. But is there something else I should chase first.
I was thinking bad spark at first but it shouldn't rattle with no spark from one of the cylinders right?
Help me jet ski gurus!
Thank you!