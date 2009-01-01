Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 GSX carb rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Tega Cay, SC Age 56 Posts 8 97 GSX carb rebuild All:



Had a previous thread on my 97 GSX which would not operate above 5000 RPM or so.... Its a low time ski for the age with only 101 hours.



Did some research on the issue and looked at ski....owned for 15 years with really minimal maintenance required. Always ran pretty good. Ski hadn't been used much in last 18 months.



Checked plugs...kinda black and moist. Had old fuel lines. Had snarky fuel selector valve. Never had carbs rebuilt during my ownership. Always tried to run non ethanol fuel and ran engine with fuel selector off to purge fuel from carbs when not in use.



So I decided to rebuild the carbs and redo the fuel lines. Replaced the fuel selector valves and all the old fuel lines.



Carb rebuild is my issue now. Have the MAG carb torn down and have rebuilt the pump and the check valve side. Holds pressure on the pump side (pulse) Cannot get pressure to hold and have issue getting enough pressure to check the pop off pressure. Other thread posters said to check the needle valve and seat. I put new 1.5 seat and needle valve in and it leaks. Took it apart and used old seat and needle valve. No help. I put WD40 in the area and pumped it up to 10psi and it leaks out in about 3-5 seconds. I can hear the air leaking but no bubbles from the seat/needle area.



I'm out of ideas.....I checked the un-rebuilt PTO carb and it won't hold pressure either.....any one have any thoughts?



Mike Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Cliff Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules